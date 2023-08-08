LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools cut the ribbon on one of three new schools opening this year.
Echo Trail Middle School will welcome its inaugural sixth grade class for the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 9, but only part of the building is complete.
Only one of three building's wings are complete, as the remaining two, gymnasium, and cafeteria will be continue to be under construction.
JCPS said construction should wrap up in the next few months.
While there will still be dust and work going on during the day, incoming student Alice Hulsey is preparing for a new chapter as a middle school student.
"I'm excited because it's all going to be kids my age and new," Hulsey said.
The ongoing construction is of little concern to her father, Joe Hulsey.
"Anytime you do a project this big, it's hard to nail it exactly, we kind of knew probably that's what's going to happen, but it's safe, ready to be inside and they can finish up the details later," he said.
Teacher Jimmy Lenz is also optimistic about the year despite some unfinished business.
"I don't think it's going to be a distraction at all," Lenz said. "We've made adjustments already with one of the buildings so we're going to roll with the punches."
JCPS said superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said shortage of contractors and supply chain issues delayed the start, but is proud of the product so far.
Pollio said a new school in the eastern part of Jefferson County was necessary, stating it's one of the fastest growing parts of the county.
Given its latest growth, and predictions to keep expanding, the 40-acre property is prepared to expand further.
"We even have land on this property to build an elementary school as well if we need to down the road," said Pollio.
Last week, Hudson Middle School opened in west Louisville. It's currently in a temporary location, working out of the former Wheatley Elementary building. JCPS will build an entirely new building for Hudson students in the future. The district will announce its permanent home in the coming months.
Hudson Middle is the product of the district's new student assignment plan. The new facility allows parents in west Louisville to choose neighborhood schools for their students instead of being bused to another part of town.
Also in the west end, the district opened the brand new Perry Elementary School.
Perry Elementary will become home to more than 600 students this fall, many from Louisville's California and Russell neighborhoods. Being attached to the YMCA means students will have access to facilities there like the gym and swimming pool.
Pollio said the last JCPS facility built in Louisville's west end was Foster Elementary School in 2000.
JCPS has hopes to build 23 new schools in a 10-year span.
