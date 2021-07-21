LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS leaders and students will return to school on August 11th.
Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio joined WDRB in the Morning to talk about how the district is preparing to welcome students back amid the ongoing pandemic.
The JCPS Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, July 27th to determine whether masks will be required in schools.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health is advising unvaccinated students, teachers and staff to wear a mask indoors this school year, but has given individual school districts the ability to make their own decision.
"I'll say this: my number one goal is to make sure we stay in school for 175 school days this year," said Dr. Pollio.
Schools will continue to contact trace and in the event a student is diagnosed with COVID-19 some students may have to quarantine. Students in quarantine will still have access to online learning.
"So some of it may have to be asynchronous, but that is the work we'll have to do," Pollio said. "We'll have to get those kids to make sure they have the Chromebooks and the access and continue to make sure they have the supports they need to continue learning."
JCPS hopes to gauge how much students learned or lost during the pandemic with an academic progress test in September. The test in reading and math is given three times a year.
"The last time we were able to give that to our students was right before we went into NTI, in the pandemic," Pollio said. So that gives us a gauge of where students are, how much they've progressed, where they are on grade level and growth. And then we'll be able to make quick adjustments based on that and begin to provide interventions for students."
More than 6,000 students took part in summer learning and district plans to continue offering additional after school programing for students who need additional help. Parents can contact their child's school for specific information on after school programs.
