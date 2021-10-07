LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools gave a sneak peak Thursday at one of its new schools.
The elementary school being built in the Newburg neighborhood will be behind the current Indian Trail Elementary School. JCPS broke ground on the $16.5 million building last October.
The 82,000-square-foot building will feature geothermal heating and cooling and the district's first tornado storm shelter.
The school is expected to open for the 2022-23 school year.
