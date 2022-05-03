LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A JCPS bus carrying nearly two dozen students from three schools overturned on I-64W early Tuesday after hydroplaning.
The crash involving Bus No. 2015 happened around 7:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate near the Watterson Expressway. JCPS spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said 21 students from Manual High School, Noe Middle School and Meyzeek Middle School were on the bus.
Some students reported minor injuries, and EMS workers at the scene wanted to have all children checked. Some students were taken to the hospital by parents who showed up at the scene while others were taken by ambulance. At this time, we do not know how many students reported injuries.
During a news conference Tuesday morning, Callahan said the bus apparently hydroplaned and flipped on its side. She said 17 students were taken to various hospitals, but "none of the injuries are severe."
JCPS Communications Manager Mark Hebert said the bus driver "is uninjured and has not sought medical attention."
All parents and guardians have been notified, and are advised to check with their child's school for more information. The schools will have a list of the children who were taken to hospitals.
Crisis communication teams have also been called in to each of the hospitals, which include: Norton Children's Hospital Downtown, Norton Children's Brownsboro and Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.
"We are so thankful that from the reports we are getting that these kids do not have serious injuries," Callahan said. "I'm a mom too, so when you get that phone call in the morning, it's a phone call no one wants to get."
All lanes of I-64W were shut down for several hours, but reopened just before 10 a.m.
