LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new west Louisville middle school could be in the future for Jefferson County Public Schools.
A JCPS committee met Tuesday to talk about the Student Assignment Plan. The district is considering a plan to allow some students in west Louisville to go to a middle and high school close to their home.
Right now, some students ride a bus to a different part of the county.
JCPS is currently proposing an idea where families in west Louisville can decide to go to school close to home or be bused somewhere else.
Superintendent Marty Pollio said if that proposal passes, the district will need to consider building a new middle school in west Louisville.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.