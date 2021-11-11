LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Jefferson County Public middle schools raised money to help bring clean drinking water to schools in Uganda.
Students from Olmsted Academy South, Westport Middle School and W.E.B. DuBois Academy took place in the Ugandan Water Project. This program implements and advocates for clean water solutions in Uganda.
The money raised went toward rain water collection systems at the Ugandan schools. JCPS students raised $9,709, and with the $10,800 grant from Louisville Water Foundation, it was enough to fund 3,500-gallon water collection systems at six schools in Uganda.
Students also participated in a Water Walk where they carried one or 2 gallons of water around the track.
“This partnership allowed our learners to do something about and make a difference for a real-life issue people their age face every day,” Olmsted Academy South english language arts teacher Kimberly Tuney said in a news release. “They were able to grow their skills as globally and culturally competent citizens by learning about the water crisis and giving to a great organization that will ensure a better life for two communities in Uganda.”
