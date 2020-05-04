LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio spoke with WDRB about graduation plans, new help services for families, and opportunities for families to gather personal belongings from schools.
Dr. Pollio says the district is planning to make announcements during the week regarding the graduating class of 2020. The JCPS communications department has been working on a plan to have in-person graduation commencements when the district is able to do so safely. The district is also planning to hold virtual celebrations and other opportunities for graduating seniors.
"We're excited to announce those plans," Pollio said. "Just know, class of 2020, that we are going to do a lot to celebrate you in the weeks to come."
Dr. Pollio also addressed any possible struggles families may be having when it comes to online instruction and classes. Amid Teacher Appreciation Week, Dr. Pollio wanted to stress the importance of teachers during a time of non-traditional instruction. Parents who are struggling are encouraged to reach out directly to teachers to let them know when additional help or assistance is needed. Another option is to contact the school administrator or principal. The 313-HELP hotline is also available to answer questions and connect family to necessary resources.
In May, the new 313-CARE hotline will also provide assistance for families in need of resources, including food and mental health needs for students. The line also provides resources for JCPS families struggling with homelessness, substance abuse, housing and utilities.
"We want to make sure that we provide those services if needed by our students," Pollio said. "That's why our academic services is working to develop the 313-CARE hotline as well."
The line will be operated by mental health practitioners, Family Resource Youth Service coordinators, early childhood experts and other professionals from the Academic Support Programs Department. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays until May 29.
Dr. Pollio also addressed any families of students needing to collect personal items left behind at schools before closures. The district plans on having a collection process once guidelines are given by state government and health officials.
"We believe that it looks like that we'll be able to set up a process at the end of the NTI, so at the end of May, we'll allow both staff and students to come in and get belongings when they need it," Pollio said. "They'll be able to set up appointments to go in quickly and safely, as long as they continue social distancing, to get some items and retrieve those before we head into the summer months.
Dr. Pollio says the district will announce more information on that process in the upcoming weeks.
