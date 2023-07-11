LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The superintendent for Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) is receiving a raise of almost $75,000.
Jefferson County Board of Education voted to increase Dr. Marty Pollio's base salary to $350,244 on Tuesday evening after a positive performance evaluation. His current annual base salary is $276,000 as the superintendent of the state's largest school district.
“I’m gratified that the board believes in my leadership and what our team is doing to educate every child in JCPS,” Pollio said in a news release.
JCPS said the salary increase is proportionate to the same role at Fayette County Schools, the second largest school district in Kentucky, a position that pays $313,813 annually.
On Tuesday, the school board rated Pollio's performance "exemplary" in three categories and "accomplished" in four others.
|Strategic Leadership
|Exemplary
|Instructional Leadership
|Accomplished
|Cultural Leadership
|Accomplished
|Human Resource Leadership
|Accomplished
|Managerial Leadership
|Accomplished
|Collaborative Leadership
|Exemplary
|Influential Leadership
|Exemplary
Pollio began his career at JCPS as a social studies teacher in 1997. He became the school district's interim superintendent in 2017 and then permanently took the job the following year.
His pay increase will be effective for the pay period beginning July 22, 2023. Pollio has two years left on his contract.
The school district is due for several changes heading into the 2023-24 school year.
A new student assignment plan will be in effect next school year with "choice zones," giving families in and near west Louisville and the central business districts options to send their children to middle and high schools closer to their homes. The plan will also align school boundaries with high school enrollment borders to better streamline student progression and expand magnet offerings to a more diverse population of students.
There will also be new start times for schools, which is expected to help with a bus driver shortage and chronic absenteeism. Right now, middle and high school instruction starts at 7:40 a.m., while elementary schools start at 9:05 a.m. The plan includes nine different start times ranging from 7:40 a.m. to as late as 10:40 a.m. Most schools would start at either 7:40 a.m., 8:40 a.m. or 9:40 a.m.
Most high school students will walk through the front doors of school in August to find new weapons detection systems. The district will have them at all middle and high schools by the start of the 2024-25 school year.
It's different from metal detectors in that it uses artificial intelligence-based technology to detect weapons. It allows people to walk through without removing their bags or emptying their pockets. A guard monitors the system on a tablet, and is alerted when a weapon is detected on a person.
