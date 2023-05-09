LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Board of Education has voted to approve advancing a proposal to implement new safety measures at Jefferson County Public Schools.
The board voted in favor of moving the proposal forward during its meeting Tuesday evening. It will now issue a Request for Proposals to companies (RFP) for installing weapon detection systems in the district's middle and high schools. Once that process is finished, the board will have a better idea of what the technology and installation process will cost.
The district has been looking into the systems since early February.
It's different from metal detectors in that it uses artificial intelligence-based technology to detect weapons. It allows people to walk through without removing their bags or emptying their pockets. A guard monitors the system on a tablet, and is alerted when a weapon is detected on a person.
The technology is already in use in Louisville, the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts uses a system called Evolv. The school board has explored Evolv as a system it could use, which would cost about $17 million.
Opinions about the technology varies amid some reports that it isn't successful. A school district in Utica, New York, which also uses Evolv, said a student got through with a knife and stabbed another student. The district's superintendent said the system was designed for use at large stadiums or arenas to "prevent incidents of mass casualties" but is not "adequate or practical" for public schools to use.
However, a school district in Florida that also uses Evolv said that the system's most sensitive level can detect knives, along with guns and explosives. But while that results in more false positives, the district's chief of police said those started to decrease the longer the system was in use.
Despite the differing opinions and experiences with the technology, JCPS said it's just one layer to its safety plan and acts as a deterrent.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Related stories:
- JCPS board set to vote Tuesday on weapons detection system proposal
- Weapon detection systems proposed for JCPS schools already in use in Louisville
- JCPS advances new weapons detection system in middle, high schools to final vote
- JCPS board, superintendent to consider proposal to install metal detectors in schools
- What happens when students are found with guns at JCPS schools?
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.