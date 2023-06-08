LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lot of changes are in the works at Jefferson County Public Schools and Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio shared Thursday what's in store for the district's future.
Pollio said this is one of the most important summers in the district's history as they prepare to change start times, student assignment and more.
Pollio spoke at a Louisville Rotary Club meeting and broke down all the ways JCPS schools will transform in the fall.
This week, 3,000 teachers are getting trained on a new English language arts and math curriculum.
JCPS is aiming to improve student outcomes by implementing consistent teaching concepts across the district.
"We have about 400 kids every day that switch schools. Imagine going from one school where they have one concept of how to teach reading, and the next day you go to another school and it's a completely different concept of teaching reading," Pollio said. "That is, you know, to me that's almost unethical that we would do that."
All elementary schools and some middle schools will change over to the new, unified curriculum this fall, with high schools to follow the next year.
The new student assignment plan is also in the works with families and students in the process of selecting the schools they'd like to attend.
Pollio said so far, the majority of families in West Louisville are taking the opportunity to choose schools closer to home.
Pollio also announced the district plans to build 23 new schools over the next 10 years. Between those investments and other big changes coming to create improvement within the district, one problem still left to be tackled is teacher shortages.
"It is a major crisis facing this nation that is not going to be fixed unless there is a real intentionally to it," Pollio said. "Ten years now could be significantly worse and forecasted to be significantly worse. We're going to have to do some innovative things to take a look at that."
Despite this, Pollio believes with the other fundamental changes they're making, JCPS will transform over the next decade.
"It's an exciting time," Pollio said. "I love it, I really do. This is what keeps me inspired to keep going through this, is this change because I know in 10 years we'll see a very different JCPS we'll all be proud of and I believe we'll be a national model."
