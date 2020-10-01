LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Don Forrest waisted no time requesting a mail-in ballot, but when the Jefferson County voter flipped to the back page and read the question about a Jefferson County Public Schools tax hike, he was a bit confused.
The back of Jefferson County ballots has three questions: Two would change state law, and the other means millions to JCPS.
The school question reads: "Are you for or against the Jefferson County Board of Education better supporting the education of students in Jefferson County Public Schools, including improvements to school facilities, by levying a real estate and personal property tax of seven additional center ($.07) per one hundreds dollars ($100) valuation?"
Forrest's confusion was not on his position but instead with what circle on the page supports it.
"It's asking you if you are for or against it, so if I'm for it, I could select yes. But if I'm against it, I could also select yes," Forrest said. "I definitely thought it could be confusing and it could possibly sway the outcome of that question one way or the other because of the way it was worded."
The Jefferson County Clerk's Office included a one-page explainer sheet with all mail-in ballots to clarify.
"We have had some phone calls about the questions on the back," said Nore Ghibaudy, spokesperson for the clerk's office. "When you vote for yes, you're for it. When you vote no, you're against it."
The wording on a ballot question really matters, and that was no more evident than with Marsy's Law. Described as a crime victims' bill of rights, it passed last year but is up for a vote again in the 2020 general election.
Why?
The Kentucky Supreme Court struck down the wording of the Constitutional amendment.
The third question on the ballot relates is a second Constitutional amendment which asks voters if they support extending the terms of Commonwealth's Attorney from six to eight years throughout the state and district court judges from four to eight years.
"One of the things I think will help the voters is they can get a copy of their ballot now," Ghibaudy said. "You can go online to the clerk's office and get a sample ballot. It will tell you who you are voting for in your area but also have both of those questions. That way, they have a chance to go through them before they ever vote."
No matter how you vote, just remember: Yes means you are for the change, and no means you're against it.
"Just read the questions thoroughly," Forrest said.
The deadline to register to vote in Kentucky is Oct. 5, and the last day to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 9. The general election is Nov. 3.
