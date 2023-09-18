LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Whether you have experienced problems with school buses or trash being picked up, many people in charge say its because of a shortage of qualified drivers, but a local college wants to be part of the solution.
Jefferson Community and Technical College offers its commercial driver's license training program, with the goal to prepare students to obtain skills necessary for a CDL A license.
The course is a combination of in-class work, and hands-on experience.
In a matter of time, students are in the front seat of semi-trucks, practicing necessary skills.
"We need more truck drivers out there because this is what moves America," said lead instructor Jeff Brooking.
Brooking, has nearly three decades experience as a truck driver, but transitioned to teaching. He said as the need for drivers grows, so does program enrollment.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, predicts the employment of heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers is projected to grow four percent from 2022 to 2023, about as fast as the average for all occupations.
"You've got the older crowd that's been driving for 30, 40 years, are retiring, so you need to fill those slots," Brooking said.
Once a CDL license is obtained, Brooking emphasized there are several different routes to take, other than a cross-country truck driver. Some become bus drivers, others sanitation workers, and for Frank Coombs, an employee with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a job with the state.
"You have all kinds of options," Coombs said.
Coombs finished the JCTC CDL program last year, and has enjoyed his time with the state's road department.
Driving a dump truck, is only a small part of his job.
"You might be blacktopping, might be cutting trees, or you might be picking up debris off the interstate," Coombs said.
In many cases, like Coombs, employers are now paying their employees to get their CDL.
"Come get your CDL in four to five weeks and be out there working," Brooking said.
