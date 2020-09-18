Jefferson County Clerk's Office walks voters through correctly filling out absentee ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Secretary of State said November's election is going to be the most convenient election in history, with several voting options.
As of Thursday, Jefferson County had close to 100,000 absentee ballot requests. The county has more than 600,000 registered voters.
After requesting an absentee ballot, voters will receive a ballot packet in the mail.
Jordan Kelch, with the Jefferson County Clerk's Office and Jefferson County Board of Elections, said voters will receive an envelope with a middle envelope and inner, security envelope, ballot and instructions. Voters can use a pencil, blue or black pen to bubble in selections.
If you use a pen and mark the wrong choice, bubble in the choice you want and circle it.
"By circling one of the two candidates, that makes us aware of who you really want to vote for," Kelch said.
The Jefferson County Clerk's Office said people are asking about the "tax levy question" on the ballot involving Jefferson County Public Schools raising property taxes. The question asks, "Are you for or against the Jefferson County Board of Education better supporting the education of students..." Voters can select yes or no.
"It would be, yes, I am in favor or no, I'm not in favor," Kelch said. "We will have an insert into the ballot, because it explains that, because it has been a large question."
When you're done, fold the ballot in half, place it inside the yellow security envelope and seal it. Do not detach the flap from the envelope. Sign both envelopes. Do not worry about filling anything out in the "witness" portion. No postage is required.
Drop the absentee ballot in your mail box or at your county clerk. Drop boxes will also be available at the KFC Yum! Center, Kentucky Exposition Center, African American Heritage Center, the The Edison Center lobby and an undetermined location in east Louisville.
"Once you're finished, send it back in as soon as possible," Kelch said. "Don't sit on it."
You can also vote in person on Election Day or vote early in person starting Oct. 13. The last day to ask for an absentee ballot is Oct. 9.
Click here to register to vote, check information and apply and track your absentee ballot.
