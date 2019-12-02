LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of children in Jefferson County will soon have access to a new Head Start learning program.
The Ohio Valley Educational Cooperative (OVEC) is partnering with the Louisville Urban League to hire over 210 people to work at OVEC's new head start and early head start programs.
OVEC recieved a $10.1 million grant in September to kick-start the programs that will serve nearly 600 kids from birth to 4 years old. The programs will start enrolling in January, and OVEC hopes to have them fully functional by the end of 2020.
But first administrative positions and teaching positions have to be filled.
That's where the Louisville Urban league and Metro United Way come in.
OVEC officials say they wanted to partner with groups they knew would hire and train the right people.
"We want to employ a workforce that is as diverse as the students we serve in Jefferson County," said OVEC CEO Leon Mooneyhan. "We know the odds of success for children of color increase when they have even one teacher of the same race."
Click here for more information on when the enrollment period for the new head start programs begins.
A job fair is planned for Dec. 19 at the Louisville Urban League on West Broadway to fill administrative and teaching staff positions. It will start at 5:15 p.m. and continue until 7:15 p.m. Child care will be provided if needed. Interested applicants should bring a resume.
