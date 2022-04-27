LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Buechel Fire Department was filled with hugs, tears and smiles Wednesday as Deputy Chief Jack Miller retired after 50 years of service.
"It's been my own family for 50 years," Miller said. "It's great."
Friends and family gathered at the fire station to share stories and some of their favorite memories with Miller.
"You have no idea, no idea, what you've done for me as a leader and as a friend," said Jordan Yuodis, public information officer with Jefferson County Fire.
Yuodis was just a teenager when he met Miller and said Miller became a father figure for him. Yuodis said most firefighters retire after 25 years on the job, but Miller continued on to double that.
"My dad was chief from 1951 to the early-'80s, so it's been a family thing," Miller said. "It was easy to just stay around and help."
For some, Miller's retirement also marks the end of something even bigger.
"Since the department was 7 years old, there's been a Miller in here one way or another," Buechel Fire Chief Adam Jones said. "So it truly is an ending of decades of commitment and passion to the Buechel community, the fire service as a whole."
Metro Council President David James presented Miller with a proclamation from the city, celebrating Miller's decades of service and dedication. James said Miller has saved countless lives and properties.
Miller said he'll miss the people the most.
"The biggest thing is the comradery, the people you meet, the people you see, the friends you make," he said. "It's all one big family, so you meet a lot of people and, hopefully, you help a lot of people."
Miller said he's not sure what his plans will be in retirement but made it clear he'll continue his friendships with those in the fire service.
"I'm really not stepping away," he said. "I'm just not going to make fire runs tomorrow."
Miller's advice to the next generation is to listen, pay attention and focus on training.
