LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Schools in Jefferson and Fayette counties are sending surplus furniture to an eastern Kentucky school damaged by flooding.
The bookcases, cafeteria tables, desks, chairs and more are headed to Hindman Elementary School in Knott County.
Mister P Express in Jeffersonville donated a truck, and Ken Biggs, one of the company's drivers, will transport some of the donated items.
"I think that's what it takes: regular people doing things, working together," Biggs said. "And I'm really proud of my company, to be a part of that, and the churches, JCPS stepping up and everybody just jumping in. And I think that's really, in the world when everything is going kind of rough, there is a lot of positive that we all kind of work together as a team and we pull together when the times do get tough."
Knott County students have not been able to start school because they don't have the necessary furniture or supplies.
