LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown High School now has dozens of kits to help train students to save lives.
The Whitney/Strong Organization donated 100 "Stop the Bleed" kits. The group focuses on education and legislation to end gun violence.
"So while we can do a lot of things to reduce gun violence, one thing we can do to ensure that people get through these traumatic moments is making sure this stop the bleed training is known nationwide," said Whitney Austin, executive director of the organization.
Austin, a Louisville native, started the organization after surviving the Fifth Third Bank shooting in Cincinnati.
On Tuesday, students in Jeffersontown High School's health career pathway got a demonstration on how the kits work and how students and staff can use the training to help save someone with a deep wound or loss of blood.
"It was so just like energy-fulfilling," said Sabren Ahmed, a senior at the high school. "I know having to quickly stuff that fake dummy and seeing that red come up real quick ... it was really eye-opening just knowing something like that could happen. And I have that training to help someone. I know that will help me a lot and help them in the future."
In August, a Central High School student used the Stop the Bleed training she learned at school to help save a gunshot victim in west Louisville.
Nylaia Carter and her father Adam were driving home from Nylaia's basketball practice at Central High School. When the two were passing by an apartment complex at South 11th and West Chestnut streets, they came across a man who had been shot.
"I went over to the man with my basketball bag," Carter said. "I made a tourniquet out of my sweatshirt, checked his pulse and kept him breathing and waited for the paramedics to get there. At first, he was OK. He was sitting up. And then, when I put pressure on it, he started losing blood and he started losing consciousness."
The teen and her dad said it took about five minutes for EMS to arrive. During that time, Carter relied on her training and kept the man talking while explaining what happened to him and who she was.
"It felt like it was seconds," she said. "It felt like if I don't stop him from bleeding out, anything could happen."
Louisville Metro Police said after first responders arrived, the man was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital. He is expected to survive thanks, in part, to Carter's quick action.
"I went to visit him in the hospital. I met with his family, and he's doing great," she said. "He was really grateful and so was his family. I feel good. I'm very grateful he survived and I could be a part of that."
