LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot inside a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Russell neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD First Division responded to the shooting on West Chestnut and 11th streets around 4:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The man, who age is unknown, was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, Mitchell said.
Police believe the shooting may have occurred in the 3700 block of West Broadway, which is near 37th Street.
Anyone with information on the shooting can anonymously report it online here or by calling 574-LMPD.
