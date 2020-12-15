JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- City leaders celebrated the grand reopening of the Jeffersonville Animal Shelter on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting after $1.3 million in renovations were completed over the last few years.
It used to be known as the J.B. Ogle Animal Shelter and provides animal services for all of Clark County and averages yearly intakes of between 3,000-4,000 animals. The more than 20-year-old building was outdated, moldy and cramped. With the expansion, the building is also getting a new name: Jeffersonville Animal Shelter.
“This is a big day for the city of Jeff, a big day for Clark County," Mayor Mike Moore said. "This is the home of second chances, and everybody deserves a second chance."
The city was debating building a whole new shelter at the back of the property, but leaders decided to reuse and expand the existing one.
The average animal intake and adoption rates have dropped slightly with the pandemic since it is currently by appointment only. The director expects that will change soon.
“We are starting to see a trend of people losing their homes, and we’re starting to see animals come in that way," said Sarah Green the director of the shelter. "So I have a feeling in the next couple of months that’s going to increase."
Green said the shelter is always looking for more volunteers to help walk and socialize the animals. To volunteer, call 812-282-0071.
