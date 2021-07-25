LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special guest visited swimmers at Jeffersonville Aquatic Center on Sunday.
Santa Claus stopped at the public swimming pool in southern Indiana for a "Christmas in July" celebration.
Children shared with Santa their early Christmas list.
"I know the kids in Jeffersonville or Greater Clark do have to go back this week, so we're having a pretty good turnout for the last full weekend before kids go back," Olivia Mann, Jeffersonville Aquatic Center manager, said. "Hopefully everyone is going to enjoy their time here before they go back."
Christmas music was played on the speakers for to help people get into the holiday spirit.
Christmas is 153 days away.
