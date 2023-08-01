JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersonville dedicated its new clock tower Tuesday to State Sen. Ron Grooms, a long-time civic leader from the area.
Grooms served in the Indiana Senate for a decade, representing the 46th District from 2011-21. He also served on the Jeffersonville City Council for many years.
He said Tuesday he considers his time serving the community time well spent.
"It's emotional anytime you get recognized by the people of your own community for, recognition for things you've done, people you've served ... projects you've brought to the community," Grooms said. "It makes you proud of your work."
The new clock tower is located in front of City Hall on Quartermaster Court.
