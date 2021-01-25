LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville experienced a growth in development in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release, the Jeffersonville Planning and Zoning Department said it actually saw an 8% uptick in its case load. Recent developments included a Hilton Garden Inn, a Fairfield Inn, the Xscape movie theater, Shirley's Arbor Park on Charlestown Pike and Woehrle Road, and a residential development at Jefferson Ridge near the Lincoln bridge.
“It does not surprise me that our city saw this amount of growth last year,” Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said in a written statement. "I know 2020 was a tough year, but looking towards the future, developers know what opportunities are here."
Officials said the city has approved over 1,300 new residential units as well as more than "2 million square feet of new commercial and industrial developments."
CLICK HERE to view the entire 2020 Jeffersonville Planning and Zoning Annual Report.
