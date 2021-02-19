LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just days after training on ice rescues, the Jeffersonville Fire Department on Friday helped rescue a cow that fell through ice.
Today #JeffFire assisted New Washington Fire with an ice rescue (Cow through the ice).JFD Firefighters were able to use the skills practiced this week to safely help this cow out of a frozen pond in Nabb, IN. FFs cut a path in the ice & walked the cow out of the cold water pic.twitter.com/yZYiP1MV1P— Jeffersonville Fire (@JFDpio) February 19, 2021
Sgt. Justin Ames with the Jeffersonville Fire Department said the department was able to use the skills they practiced earlier this week to safely get the cow out of a frozen pond in Nabb, Indiana.
Firefighters, who assisted New Washington firefighters, cut a path in the ice and walked the cow out of the cold water. No one was injured in the rescue, Ames said.
It was unclear how long the cow was submerged in the water.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.