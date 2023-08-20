LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Food trucks filled Jeffersonville on Sunday.
More than 15 food trucked lined up near The Jefferson Venue in southern Indiana starting around noon for the Jeffersonville Food Truck Invasion. The food trucks included Bellissimo, Fistful of Tacos and The Celtic Pig as live music played.
The Jeffersonville High School football team also raised money at the event.
"This is a local community event," said Ashley Wilson, a booster for Jeffersonville High School. "We wanted to make sure that our football team was out in the community meeting and inviting people to come support us on Friday evening so we are also selling shirts to benefit the football team."
Some of the food options included Mediterranean, Thai and Latin cuisine, along with desserts. Admission was free for the event.
