LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville High School is getting a new big bus,
The city's Redevelopment Commission is buying a new 56-passenger coach bus for the high school. WDRB News reported on July 17 that an agreement with Greater Clark County Schools to fund the $400,000 bus was approved.
Mayor Mike Moore talked with the school's principal, coaches and parents, who all said the bus was needed.
From sports teams to the band, the mayor said many students will benefit, and he's looking to do even more for the schools.
"We've done an enormous amount of road projects, infrastructure projects, we've built some incredibly great quality of life aspects with our park systems," Moore said. "Now I want to do something for our schools. In my fourth term coming up I want to find ways how can Jeffersonville help Jeffersonville schools and help give something extra to the kids that are calling Jeffersonville home."
Jeffersonville High School used to have a bus called Big Red, but it has been out of commission for a while. This new bus replaces it.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.