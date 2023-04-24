LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville neighbors can learn more about upgrades coming to Lottie Oglesby Park.
Mayor Mike Moore and other city staff will host a community event at the park on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. It will be held on the Ewing Lane side of the park.
Neighbors can learn more about plans to bring 16 pickleball courts to the park, along with other upgrades. Hot dogs, drinks and art activities will be available.
The project also includes a picnic pavilion with bathrooms, an improved walking path, lit with solar lights, and more parking.
Related Stories:
- City officials announce plans for new park in Jeffersonville, Indiana
- City plans to add 16 new pickleball courts at Jeffersonville park
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.