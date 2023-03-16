LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersonville, Indiana, is getting a brand new park.
Thursday, Mayor Mike Moore announced the creation of a new 2-acre open lawn space between 9th Street, Indiana Avenue and Ohio Avenue will connect the arts and cultural district — also known as NoCo — just north of Court Avenue, with the Gateway at 10th and Spring streets.
The park, which will be called Falls Landing, will feature multicolored pavilions, a large center pathway to host art fairs and vendor tents, areas for sculpture gardens, pedestrian pathways and decorative lighting.
City officials said the park will "serve two purposes" because the land it's being constructed on is prone to flooding after heavy rain. Although the city installed underground retention tanks beneath the 2-acre area, which hold 1.4 million gallons of water, no structures can be built on top of them. That limits the use of the area to green space.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore hinted at the plans during his State of the City address last week.
Plans to install 16 new pickleball courts at Lottie Oglesby Park off Ewing Lane, which Moore also mentioned during last week's address, were announced Tuesday.
