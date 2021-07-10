LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new event in Jeffersonville took a lot of collaboration.
The "MImarket" is all about showcasing area artists.
"This is the first market of its kind happening on Michigan Avenue. Michigan Avenue really forms the heart of the NoCo Arts and Cultural District. So an arts market in an arts district, I think it's really a special experience," said Emily Dippie, Jeffersonville Public Art Administrator.
Dippie says the arts commission helped financially support MImarket, ensuring area artists and makers could access low-cost booth rentals.
"Helping locally based artisans and crafters, we are able to build pride in our sense of place," said Dippie. "So we grow as a community through supporting local artists."
The Preston Arts Center and Maker13, a community workshop, joined the commission and Jeffersonville Arts Alliance to put on the event.
Dozens of creators from many different mediums showcased their work, hoping to reach new customers.
"These small events that pop up are amazing," said Rodney Green, the owner of Hoosier Wood Guy Owner. "The city of Jeffersonville doing this with everybody and maker and NoCo, it's just awesome. It's a huge help to businesses like mine."
Organizers hope MImarket garners more support for the local arts in general.
"It makes people want to be here, it makes people want to spend money here and live here, and all of those things are really crucial for a thriving community," said Jeffersonville Arts Alliance President Abigail Richmer.
Dippie is glad learn many in Jeffersonville feel the same way.
"There's a lot of people that made this possible tonight, so I was just really excited they caught the vision and we were able to make it happen," said Dippie.
Organizers hope to host similar events in the future, which Dippie says can happen so long as they continue to get community support.
