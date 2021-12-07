JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A major Clark County road redesign is moving forward.
After public feedback and planning, the city of Jeffersonville unveiled its design for the Charlestown Pike Project on Tuesday.
"It's an important project, it's an expensive project, but it's a project we need to do for all the growth that's come to our city," said Mayor Mike Moore.
The plan breaks down into separate segments.
The first segment covers Holmans Lane to Utica-Sellersburg Road and will widen the road to include a turning lane as well as sidewalks on either side.
Segment two from Utica-Sellersburg to Salem-Noble Road will widen as well, but won't have a constant turning lane, rather acceleration and deceleration lanes around subdivision entrances. A sidewalk will also be added to one side.
The section between Utica-Sellersburg from Charlestown Pike to State Road 62 will also be included in the project, adding a sidewalk to one side of the road.
All segments of the project will also add curbs and gutters to the roadside.
"For the most part, I think we were able to show them tonight a project that everybody's gonna be happy with," said Moore.
Neighbors raised some concerns, like drainage and how much the expansion would encroach on properties near the road.
But even some residents whose property might be affected believe the improvements are needed.
"They can take it all, basically, because I think it's worth it. I think they need to do this," said Missy Stotts.
Stotts lives on the corner of Charlestown Pike and Morgan Trail, and she can't wait for the project to get underway.
"This needed to be done years ago," Stotts said. "The street is very narrow, it's very dark, it's very dangerous at night time - it needs to be done."
More than 150 neighbors sent in suggestions, ideas like adding lights to subdivision entrances were added to the design.
Those additions mean the project will now cost about $19 million, which will be covered by TIF funding.
"It's the new businesses that have come into our city. They brought new jobs, but they've also brought more of an impact on the roads," Moore said. "I want those dollars that they're bringing in to pay for this infrastructure project."
The city will need to acquire land and relocate utilities before construction can start.
"We're going to do it right, but it's going to take some time," said Moore.
The city plans to start construction in 2024.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.