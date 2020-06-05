LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rev. Jesse Jackson is scheduled to visit Louisville this weekend to make remarks on Breonna Taylor.
He's coming fresh from his eulogy at the George Floyd memorial service on Thursday.
The iconic civil rights leader is scheduled to speak Sunday at St. Stephen Church. Organizers say Jackson's message will focus on what he believes are the reasons why the nation is experiencing so much racial tension.
"You'll get to hear a discussion from a man who has been where we are, as well as solutions and what America must do if we have the will to do it to finally, after 401 years, to get beyond the impasse of race," said Rev. Dr. Kevin Cosby, the senior pastor at St. Stephen Church.
The church, located at the intersection of South 15th Street and West Kentucky Street, has not yet reopened to in-person worship. Instead, the service will stream online at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning on YouTube, the church website and Facebook Live.
