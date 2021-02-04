LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hoping to soon see the other side of lockdowns, shutdowns and isolation amid a global pandemic, the walls are going up on a new Jewish Community Center campus in Louisville.
The new building on Dutchmans Lane wasn't just a want. It was a need, something that JCC Vice President Tom Wissinger would mark a new era.
"Once COVID is past us, and we have this new facility, we are very excited to bring people together again," he said. "We had a home in our current facility for about 60 years, and it served the community really well. Unfortunately, it is a 60-year-old-plus building."
Wissinger said they needed a place that would grow with them for generations to come.
"Now was the right time to make that decision happen," he said.
Some exciting new highlights include a new indoor aquatic center, a preschool with an indoor courtyard, a multi-purpose theater and a new fitness center with full basketball courts, group exercise rooms, training rooms, a cycle studio and an elevated track.
"We are going from a very small indoor facility now to a large aquatic complex featuring a six-lane lap pool and recreational pool, which also features a slide, vortex pool and spray features," Wissinger said.
The entire project cost $42.5 million, a hefty price tag but worth it for the community, Wissinger said.
"It's important the community has places like this that they can go and connect with one another," he said.
The new facility is expected to open early next year. The current JCC building will eventually be demolished.
