LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville organization is making sure families don't go hungry during the holiday season and year-round.
Jewish Family and Career Services unveiled its new food pantry inside the Shalom Towers on Tuesday morning. It's an extension of the Sonny and Janet Meyer Food Pantry that's a collaboration with Dare to Care.
Every Tuesday, tower residents will have the opportunity to take whatever food they need, including refrigerated meats and vegetables.
"15% of older adults over the age of 50 struggle with food insecurities for various reasons, and so the ability to bring service to the individuals is something we are really excited to get to do," said Courtney Evans, director of advancement at Jewish Family and Career Services.
Jewish Family and Career Services said donations are welcome, and can be dropped off at their offices at 2821 Klempner Way in Louisville.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.