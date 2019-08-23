LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jewish Hospital has canceled its plans to suspend its heart transplant program.
The announcement came in a news release late Friday afternoon. The news release states that the hospital is working with KentuckyOne Health and the University of Louisville in an effort to maintain the program.
"KentuckyOne Health is canceling a voluntary action to place its heart transplant program on long-term inactivation," the news release states. "The health care company had announced on July 18 that it would place the program on long-term inactivation but is now asking the United Network for Organ Sharing, the organization that manages the U.S. organ transplant system, to disregard that action."
Last week, University of Louisville trustees approved a plan for the university to purchase financially ailing Jewish Hospital. As a result, U of L Health will assume leadership over Jewish Hospital, including its Certificate of Need for the transplant program.
"U of L has assured us it is committed to the heart transplant program," said Deborah Lee-Eddie, Interim CEO, KentuckyOne Health Louisville Market, in a statement. "As part of the transition planning U of L is working on strategies to increase volume for the heart transplant program."
"The heart transplant program is simply too important for our university, our community and the patients who are depending on this life-saving procedure," said U of L President Neeli Bendapudi, in a statement. "We thank KentuckyOne for working with us to maintain the program. We are taking steps to shore up our efforts, and very soon we will have a plan in place to ensure the viability of the program for the future."
