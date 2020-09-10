LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular hot chicken restaurant plans to spice up the southern Indiana dining scene.
Joella’s Hot Chicken will open a location in Clarksville, Indiana, this fall, according to a news release. The restaurant at 1225 Veterans Parkway, Suite 700, will feature Joella's signature hot chicken — with spice levels ranging from "Southern" to "Fire-In Da-Hole" — and traditional, made-from-scratch side dishes.
The Clarksville location will be Joella’s fifth restaurant in the Hoosier State and its third in Kentuckiana.
Joella’s also plans to open a second location in Lexington, Kentucky, this fall at 2305 Sir Barton Way, near the Hamburg Pavilion shopping center.
"Our loyal fans in Kentucky and Indiana have supported us since we opened our first location in Louisville five years ago and have continued to support us during the pandemic," Christina Happel, regional vice president of operations for Joella’s Hot Chicken, said in a news release. "We look forward to expanding Joella’s footprint in these markets to welcome even more guests to experience our spiced-just-right hot chicken and mouth-watering Southern sides."
Joella's has not yet said when the new locations will open for business but plans to make that announcement "in the near future," according to a news release.
