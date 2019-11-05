LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge has ordered accused killer Joseph Oberhansley to have another mental competency evaluation to see if he is fit to stand trial.
Authorities accuse Oberhansley of raping and killing ex-girlfriend, Tammy Jo Blanton, in 2014, and eating some of her organs.
In August, his initial trial ended in a mistrial after a witness violated court orders and discussed Oberhansley's drug usage and prison time.
If found mentally competent, Oberhansley's new trial would begin in February.
