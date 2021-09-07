LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge ordered the town of Clarksville to let Theatair X, a controversial adult business, to reopen.
The town was ordered Tuesday to give the new owners a temporary business license. In return, the owner — Clarksville Ministries, LLC — will give the city an updated diagram of the building and other paperwork.
The attorney for Clarksville Ministries said it already turned that information over and is preparing to reopen soon.
Theatair X closed last week after Clarksville refused to grant the license. And Clarksville's town council recently approved changes to regulations making it more difficult for adult-oriented businesses to operate. In 2019, the town council passed new regulations for "sexually oriented" adult businesses, requiring them to be closed from midnight to 6 a.m. Attorneys for Theatair X said at the time the town was looking at the case from a moral issue - not a legal one.
On Sunday, a spokesman for the town of Clarksville said the town was unable to comment on pending litigation.
