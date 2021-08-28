LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Following a judge's ruling that the city of Clarksville was justified in pulling Theatair X's license, the adult store has closed its doors.
A sign, that has since been burned, was posted on the door of the Clarksville business that says "Midwest entertainment ventures has been sold. Theater x is now closed. A new owner may reopen at a later time. Thank you for your business."
In the Aug. 12 ruling, a judge said the adult business on U.S. 31 was open during a time when its license was suspended because of code violations. In 2018, a Clarksville building inspector found electrical issues and suspect openings in some of the walls.
The owner told the judge the business wasn't given proper notice of the suspension, but the court found the business got plenty of notice.
In 2019, the town council passed new regulations for "sexually oriented" adult businesses, requiring them to be closed from midnight to 6 a.m. Attorneys for Theatair X said at the time the town was looking at the case from a moral issue - not a legal one.
Since 2013, Clarksville police have arrested several people because of lewd acts in the business.
WDRB has reached out to attorney David Mosley but did not immediately hear back.
The company recently bought billboards in Clarksville that say "A Clarksville Icon for 50 years."
