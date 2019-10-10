LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville attorney Daniel Cameron is eligible to run as the Republican candidate for Kentucky's attorney general race.
Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Barry Willett ruled that Cameron has practiced law for the required eight years to run for the office. Willett ruled that the time Cameron spent as a clerk and legal counsel for Senator Mitch McConnell do count, since the jobs require an extraordinary level of legal research and analysis.
Joseph Jackson, of Louisville, filed suit claiming Cameron did not meet the qualifications because the two years Cameron spent working as a federal law clerk did not count.
Cameron's Democratic opponent, Greg Stumbo, who previously served as Kentucky's Attorney General, has made an issue of Cameron's relative inexperience. However, Jackson's attorney, Ben Gastel, said after a court hearing on Monday that the suit wasn't about politics.
Cameron testified in court that he received his law license in October 2011. He then started a federal clerkship in September 2011, before getting his license.
The general election is on Nov. 5.
