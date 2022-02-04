LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get ready to go on a Jurassic Quest.
The nation's biggest dinosaur experience is back in Louisville and it's bigger and better than ever.
More than 100 dinosaurs are taking over the Kentucky Exposition Center through Sunday, Feb. 6.
Jurassic Quest also features dinosaur-themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities and more — including a life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon.
Tickets for the event start at $22 for kids and adults, $19 for seniors. To purchase tickets, click here.
