LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana radio station owner is fighting for his life in Mexico and his family is desperately trying to bring him back home.
But his daughter has faced a major roadblock in getting him admitted to a hospital in the United States.
Ray Rice's vacation turned into a nightmare after he suffered a stroke on a cruise ship.
"He's stuck in Mexico, and we don't know how to get him back," Amy Nichols, his daughter said.
Nichols never expected she'd be spending the first days of 2023 trying to figure out how to get her dad on a medical evacuation out of Mexico.
"It's just been a horrible, horrible process and we just have to get him home," she said.
Rice and his girlfriend were on a Caribbean cruise aboard a Virgin Voyages ship when he suffered a stroke last Thursday. Nichols says he had to wait until the next day when the ship docked for an ambulance to take him five hours to Amerimed Hospital in Playa del Carmen.
"The ambulance company was demanding $6,000 cash for the ambulance," Nichols said. "The hospital was requesting $3,000 just to even give him the first antibiotic."
The family had no choice but to pay so the hospital would begin treatments. The stroke left Rice incapacitated, he can't speak or move.
It costs $25,000 for an air ambulance to transport Rice to a Florida hospital. But now, there's another problem.
"My father doesn't have medical insurance," Nichols said. "He's always paid out of pocket for that."
Rice's family can't find a hospital in the U.S. to admit him.
"It's never been an issue, obviously now it is," Nichols said. "The hospitals that we've been in contact with won't admit him because of that. They're saying they're at capacity."
One U.S. hospital said Nichols would have to pay an upfront deposit of $250,000 which is something she can't afford.
Rice owns 105.3 in Scottsburg and has organized the "We Care" Christmas drive for the past 30 years, donating coats and winter supplies to local school children in need.
"But most importantly, he's my dad and I just want him home," Nichols said.
His family is already working with the U.S. embassy in Mexico, as well as Indiana Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young's offices. What they're now asking for is financial help and prayers.
Nichols says she received word from the Mexican hospital on Monday that she needs to pay an additional $21,000 for him to keep receiving care.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family. To donate, click here.
"I just want him home," Nichols said. "I just want him home and I just want him to get the care that he needs."
