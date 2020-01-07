LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another suspect was arrested in connection with a shootout in the parking lot of a Paoli Walmart on Dec. 17.
A juvenile from Jeffersonville was arrested on Monday and charged with attempted murder. On Dec. 17, Police responded around 7:15 p.m. after several shots were fired by two cars in the parking lot of the North Gospel Street Walmart in Paoli, Indiana. Witnesses said that people in two cars were shooting at each other before speeding off.
Javon Patterson, 23, was also arrested after the shootout occurred and is charged with criminal recklessness, dealing marijuana and carrying a handgun without a license.
No one was hurt during the incident.
