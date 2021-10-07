LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Fall Meet at Keeneland in Lexington starts Friday, and the track is going to cap how many people are allowed in each day.
There will be an attendance limit of about 20,000 people each day. The track had originally said in the summer that the Fall Meet would be full capacity.
Officials at the track hope the cap will lessen wait times at concession stands and betting windows which will let people spread out more.
Tickets are already sold out for this Friday and Saturday, while the Fall Meet will run through Oct. 30.
