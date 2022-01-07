LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keeneland postponed its January Horses of All Ages Sale by a day following snowstorms this week.
The annual sale was scheduled for Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, but it will now go from Tuesday, Jan. 11 to Friday, Jan. 14.
According to a news release, the horse racing track decided to delay the start of the sale because of transportation challenges and shipping cancellations due to heavy snow. The ship-in date for horses to arrive on the grounds was pushed back to Saturday.
"Our top priority is the safety of the horses and sales participants, and the delayed start to the sale will allow for their safe arrival and given consignors adequate time to show their horses," Tony Lacy, vice president of sales at Keeneland, said in a news release.
Preview days are planned to be held Jan. 9 and 10.
According to a news release, Keeneland has cataloged 1,631 horses for the January Sale, offering in-foal broodmares, broodmare prospects, newly turned yearlings, horses of racing age, stallions and stallion prospects.
To see the January Sale catalog, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.