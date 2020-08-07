LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentuckiana Big Green EGGFest has been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the past 11 years, it has raised money for two local charities: A Recipe to End Hunger and Kentucky Harvest.
Because the festival is canceled this year, organizers have set up a GoFundMe page to try to raise $30,000.
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint said it will give $2 for every $1 donated up to the first $10,000.
The fundraiser end on Monday, Aug. 10.
