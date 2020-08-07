Brownsboro Hardware & Paint 2019 EGGFest event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentuckiana Big Green EGGFest has been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the past 11 years, it has raised money for two local charities: A Recipe to End Hunger and Kentucky Harvest.

Because the festival is canceled this year, organizers have set up a GoFundMe page to try to raise $30,000.

Brownsboro Hardware & Paint said it will give $2 for every $1 donated up to the first $10,000.

The fundraiser end on Monday, Aug. 10.

