LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From Shively to southern Indiana, cities revealed some spectacular holiday décor displays Saturday.
Each light display prompted awe and admiration, creating more excitement for the holidays to come.
"I think they're awesome," said one young girl of the lights at Warder Park in Jeffersonville.
New Albany's light up celebration also impressed with it's hot chocolate bar and performances.
Of course, Santa Claus made sure to visit both Indiana cities.
"To see these kids smiling faces, I'm sure they're going to have trouble sleeping tonight, they got to see Santa Claus," said Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore.
Across the way, Santa also made a stop in Shively in the afternoon before its "light up" at city hall, a new location for the tradition.
"We thought it would be fitting to be right here on the front of Dixie Highway, so that when the lights come on, everybody gets the full effect of 'it's that time of year,'" said Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton.
For city leaders on both sides of the river, being able to celebrate fully this year is one of the greatest gifts this holiday season.
"I think it adds a lot of energy and sense of unity in the community which is what we've been lacking, what we've been needing these last two years," said Chester-Burton.
"Families and friends coming together and having a great time and putting your troubles aside, it's a time to be merry," said Moore.
