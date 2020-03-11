LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- School officials are encouraging parents to start making plans now, in case Governor Andy Beshear calls for shutting down schools because of the coronavirus.
Area districts are preparing to close as soon as next week, and said they would follow directives from state leaders and health officials.
"At this time, learning will continue in our buildings and JCPS will remain open," JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said at a news conference on Wednesday. "But there was a clear message from the Governor that schools should prepare for that possibility (of closure) in the near future."
During a conference call with every Kentucky public school superintendent, Beshear asked them to "be prepared on 72 hours notice" for suspension of classes, adding the state "can ask as early as Monday." He also encouraged districts to be prepared for remote instruction.
"JCPS is prepared for that," Pollio said.
JCPS said staff members have spent the last week prepping online instruction for students, plus making hard copies for families who don't have computers or internet access. The district is also creating meal plans for students who require nutrition services. JCPS has also stopped all out-of-state travel for students and staff.
"This could go into effect as early as next week," Shelby County Schools Superintendent James Neihof said in a video posted on the district's website. "You need to start thinking about how you're going to handle daycare and how you would handle your students being on snow plans for up to two weeks if (Beshear) closes schools."
School districts in Oldham and Bullitt counties are creating non-traditional student instruction plans, if needed.
Hardin County Schools Superintendent Teresa Morgan is asking parents not to spread false information during this time.
"Facebook is probably not the most reliable source of information, so please go to a responsible source like the health department or CDC," Morgan said, adding that the district will be ready to use alternative learning days if needed.
Catholic schools within the Archdiocese of Louisville said they will follow recommendations from the health department and have policies to shift to online instruction.
"We want people to be thinking through what their individual situations could be right now, versus waiting until something happens," said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.
In Southern Indiana, teachers in Greater Clark County Schools are making eLearning plans if school must close and New Albany Floyd County Schools said it's monitoring the situation daily.
