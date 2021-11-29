LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- KentuckianaWorks hosted a ribbon-cutting Monday for its new College Access Center in downtown Louisville.
KentuckianaWorks College Access Center (KCAC) helps adults and youth around Louisville and in southern Indiana with things like financial aid, college applications, scholarships and career counseling.
The space on Fourth Street near Broadway will help people navigate the path to college.
"It's about people in our community seeing people come from homeless into college into successful careers because it's possible for everybody but not without the type of support KCAC offers," Keith Farah said.
Last year, the center helped more than 1,600 people.
