LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians are cooling off at Louisville's public pools amid an excessive heat warning.
"It's hot out here today, it really is," Heather Petty, who was swimming at Fairdale's pool on Tuesday said.
"We have been busy," Keith Smith, recreation administration for Louisville Parks and Recreation, said. "The numbers have been up at the pools."
Three of the city's four outdoor pools — Algonquin, Fairdale and Sun Valley — are open this season through Labor Day.
"I'm glad the pool is finally open," swimmer Angela Barber said.
The three public pools will be open Sundays through Saturdays from 12-5 p.m., with each being closed one day per week for scheduled maintenance (Fairdale on Mondays, Algonquin on Tuesdays and Sun Valley on Wednesdays). The daily cost for the 2022 season is $3 for those 13 years and older and $2 for children 12 years and under.
The pools will be open only on the weekends beginning Aug. 7.
Since opening on Memorial Day weekend, for many the pool has been the place to be this summer.
On Monday, guests lined up outside Fairdale's pool to get their wristbands and walk out back to the pool.
"Stay in the pool, stay in the AC, or drink a whole lot of water so you don't pass out," Barber said.
Whether it's trips down the slide, jumping in with friends, or lounging on floats, swimmers are doing what they can to beat the heat.
"Oh my gosh it's hot!" Petty said.
We’re at the pool in Fairdale today. We’ve been told it’s been so busy some days that afternoon guests have to be put on a wait list to get in because the pool is already at capacity. (There’s still room right now) pic.twitter.com/WThCZkEFpR— Darby Beane (@DarbyBeane) June 14, 2022
Some pools have been so busy this season that there's been a waitlist to get through the door in the afternoons.
"Our max capacity here at Fairdale is 175, and we've been getting 220, 230 a day, so we have a waiting list at the pools to get it," Smith said.
For those who got to the pool early enough to avoid the afternoon rush on Tuesday, it may be the hot spot — or the "cool spot" — for the rest of the week.
"What better place to be at than the swimming pool?" Petty said.
