LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As temperatures approach 100 degrees, summer heat can prove to be deadly to those in the homeless community.
Louisville homeless shelters are trying to help people beat the heat. An Air Quality Alert for ozone has also been declared for Louisville and southern Indiana on Tuesday.
Local homeless shelters nearing capacity has temps soar. "People don't want our homeless folks to die on the street...and it's a very real possibility in intense weather."@WDRBNews 6pm pic.twitter.com/FAESQ2n0PB— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) June 13, 2022
For the first time in several months, a white flag is flying outside of Wayside Christian Mission.
"The very hot weather is just as life-threatening as the very cold weather," Nina Moseley, Chief Operating Officer of Wayside Christian Mission, said.
To combat the heat, Wayside Christian Mission is welcoming anyone inside, including pets, to get away from the heat. Operation White Flag goes into place anytime the heat index is 95 degrees or higher.
"We don't want anybody staying outside suffering when they could be inside in a much cooler place," Moseley said.
On Monday morning, all but six of Wayside's 472 beds were taken. If full capacity is reached, mats will be set up on the floor of the dining room to make sure everyone has a place to sleep.
Until recently, COVID-19 and Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines kept capacity limited.
"The shelters are full again, so that is a little bit different than it has been in the last couple years," Moseley said.
St. John Center is also seeing an increase of homeless people as temperatures rise.
"We are seeing a lot of people come in with what looks like heat poisoning, spots on their necks and on their upper bodies," Ra'Shann Martin, Executive Director of St. John Center, said. "Just because it's hard to find shade."
Isaac Garrett said when he isn't working, he is looking for a place to stay.
"This ain't for everybody. Nobody wants to be out here," Garrett said. "If it wasn't for St. John we would be out here struggling in it and it's not somewhere you want to be sitting out."
The shelters are asking the public for donations such as toilet paper, water and fresh fruit, all of which are in high demand as shelters fill up. Many times the items are delivered to those still on the streets who can't make it to a shelter.
"It's an important issue," Moseley said. "People do not want our homeless folk to die on the street and it is a very real possibility in intense weather."
Shelters participating in Operation White Flag:
- Wayside Christian Mission (accepts cats and dogs), 432 E. Jefferson St.
- Vincent de Paul (for men only), 1034 S. Jackson St.
- Salvation Army Center (day shelter only), 911 S. Brook St.
