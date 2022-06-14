LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs has canceled its eight-race Wednesday card, citing extreme heat.
The decision came Tuesday morning after a heat advisory was declared for Louisville until 9 p.m. Wednesday. The city is also under an air quality alert and an excessive heat warning. Heat index values between 105-109 degrees were forecast for Wednesday.
Cancellations of Churchill Downs races because of weather conditions are rare. Wednesday’s cancellation is the 22nd in track history and only the second related to extreme heat, joining June 28, 2012.
Races are expected to resume Thursday, but track officials will continue to monitor conditions. Temperatures are expected to climb as high as 98 degrees Wednesday, with a high of 96 expected Thursday.
"Any decision about cancellations in extreme weather conditions is made through consultation with CDI’s Equine Medical Director, track management and regulatory officials. Many factors, including temperature, humidity and wind speeds, are evaluated to ensure the safety and well-being of human and equine athletes," a release from the track stated.
Fans may exchange pre-purchased tickets for another comparable race day this year. Ticket exchanges can be made at any Churchill Downs box office location throughout the live racing season. Fans who ordered tickets through Ticketmaster online may visit Ticketmaster for existing order support.
For more on the ongoing heat wave, click here.
Churchill already had suspended its turf racing for two weeks, after the death of a horse in a turf race last Friday raised concerns over the new, $10 million course's condition. Expected hot and dry conditions also played a part in the decision from track officials.
